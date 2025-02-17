17 February 2025
Azerbaijan tops European Beach Volleyball club rankings

Beach volleyball
News
17 February 2025 10:38
Azerbaijan tops European Beach Volleyball club rankings

Azerbaijan has been named the top-ranked country in Europe in both men’s and women’s beach volleyball club rankings, according to the latest update from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan leads the women’s standings with 75 points and tops the men’s rankings with 90 points.

This success is a result of the outstanding performances of Azerbaijani clubs in the 2023 and 2024 European Club Competitions.

In 2023, Murov Az Terminal claimed the Men’s European Club Cup.

In 2024, Azerrail’s men’s and women’s teams both won the European Club Cup titles.

These achievements have elevated Azerbaijan to the top spot in European beach volleyball.

