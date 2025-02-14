National team coach reveals goal: "To put Azerbaijan on the beach volleyball map"

The head coach of Azerbaijan's men's beach volleyball national team, Atvars Vilde, has shared his team's ambitions and preparation plans.

Speaking to Report, Idman.biz reports that the Latvian specialist stated that their primary goal is to compete on equal terms with other national teams and place Azerbaijan on the European and world beach volleyball map.

Vilde reflected on the team's participation in the Latvian Open Championship and their ongoing training camp, set to continue until February 23: “I believe we have a good team. I am happy to work with these players. Each of them is young, motivated, and strong. I think this team will set a great example for Azerbaijani beach volleyball. I hope more young players will join us and strengthen our national team. We are at the starting point right now, trying to develop our playing style. The road ahead is long, but the beginning is what matters.”

The coach emphasized the importance of preparing well for the upcoming European Championship, particularly the youth-level competition scheduled for September: “Like any other tournament, we need to take this championship seriously. Our goal is to compete at the same level as other teams and establish Azerbaijan’s name on the beach volleyball map.”

Vilde expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the training camp in Latvia: “I am pleased to be here with the Azerbaijan national team. Everyone is working hard to prove themselves, and we are making good progress so far. We are also gaining experience by participating in tournaments and playing friendly matches against teams from different age groups. We have faced teams from Estonia and Lithuania, and the camp is going even better than I expected. I hope that some of these teams will one day come to Baku for a training camp. I am satisfied with the progress the boys have made so far, but we still have a lot of work ahead.”

The coach also highlighted the team's recent achievement at the Latvian Open Championship, where Heydar Mammadli and Nariman Bayramli won silver medals, while Mahammad Aslanli and İbrahim Mammadov finished fourth.

Idman.biz