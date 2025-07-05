Azerbaijan’s beach volleyball duo aims for European Championship

“We first participated in the U-20 championship.”

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Ibrahim Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani national beach volleyball team.

He evaluated their performances in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship. The national team player first spoke about the matches among the U-20s: “In this competition, we faced the Armenian national team and won by a large margin. In the next stage, our opponent was the experienced Lithuanian team. The match ended with their victory. Two days later, we took part in the U-18 championship in Latvia. There, we finished the group stage in second place. In the playoffs, we defeated the Lithuanian team. In the quarterfinals, however, we lost to the host Latvian team. Both competitions granted qualification to the European Championship. We really hope to finish among the top three and represent our country at the continental championship. We will strive to perform better in upcoming tournaments and secure qualification for the European Championship.”

The duo Muhammed Aslanli – Ibrahim Mammadov finished 5th among the U-18s.

