5 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan’s beach volleyball duo aims for European Championship

Beach volleyball
News
5 July 2025 18:15
11
Azerbaijan’s beach volleyball duo aims for European Championship

“We first participated in the U-20 championship.”

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Ibrahim Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani national beach volleyball team.

He evaluated their performances in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship. The national team player first spoke about the matches among the U-20s: “In this competition, we faced the Armenian national team and won by a large margin. In the next stage, our opponent was the experienced Lithuanian team. The match ended with their victory. Two days later, we took part in the U-18 championship in Latvia. There, we finished the group stage in second place. In the playoffs, we defeated the Lithuanian team. In the quarterfinals, however, we lost to the host Latvian team. Both competitions granted qualification to the European Championship. We really hope to finish among the top three and represent our country at the continental championship. We will strive to perform better in upcoming tournaments and secure qualification for the European Championship.”

The duo Muhammed Aslanli – Ibrahim Mammadov finished 5th among the U-18s.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Atvars Vilde: “Victory over Armenia was very nice”
4 July 13:56
Beach volleyball

Atvars Vilde: “Victory over Armenia was very nice”

Head coach of Azerbaijan U-18 beach volleyball team evaluates team's performance at EEVZA Championship
Atvars Vilde: "We will do our utmost to raise Azerbaijan's name even higher"
1 July 17:46
Beach volleyball

Atvars Vilde: "We will do our utmost to raise Azerbaijan's name even higher"

Azerbaijan U-18 beach volleyball head coach assesses team’s performance at EEVZA Championship
EEVZA Beach Volleyball Championship kicks off in Latvia
1 July 17:20
Beach volleyball

EEVZA Beach Volleyball Championship kicks off in Latvia

EEVZA Championship for girls and boys under 18 has started in the city of Tsesis
Azerbaijani beach volleyball teams to compete in international tournament – PHOTO
21 April 13:40
Beach volleyball

Azerbaijani beach volleyball teams to compete in international tournament – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national beach volleyball teams, both women’s and men’s, are heading to Turkiye for a training camp
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: One victory, one defeat - PHOTOS
9 April 16:15
Beach volleyball

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: One victory, one defeat - PHOTOS

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have kicked off with the beach volleyball competition
Azerbaijani referee at the Gymnasium
5 April 10:55
Beach volleyball

Azerbaijani referee at the Gymnasium

The competition will last until April 14

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
4 July 12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident
Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team
3 July 14:47
Football

Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team

Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019