Irina Zaretska maintains top spot in world rankings

Irina Zaretska (68 kg), a three-time world karate champion, continues to lead the world ranking table.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who recently returned to the tatami after maternity leave, has accumulated 6,750 points, Idman.biz reports.

Her 5th-place finish at the recent Premier League stage in Morocco earned her 450 points.

In the rankings, Swiss athlete Elena Quirici, whom Zaretska defeated in the World Championship final, is in second place with 5,850 points, while France’s Thalya Sombe holds third place with 4,375 points.

Zaretska is currently preparing for the World Games, which will take place in Chengdu, China, from August 7 to 17.

