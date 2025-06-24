26 June 2025
EN

Croatia to host Azerbaijani karatekas at Youth League event

Karate
News
24 June 2025 17:06
Azerbaijan’s karate athletes are set to compete in the upcoming Youth League tournament in Poreč, Croatia.

The national delegation will include 13 karatekas, participating across four categories: U14, cadets, juniors, and U21, Idman.biz reports.

The squad features experienced fighters such as Farid Savadov (60 kg) and Rashid Suleymanov (75 kg), both of whom have previously competed in Karate Premier League events.

The tournament, running from June 26 to 29, is expected to attract over 3,000 athletes from 78 countries, making it one of the largest gatherings in the youth karate calendar.

