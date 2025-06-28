28 June 2025
EN

AKF President: "The main goal of the seminar is solidarity, unity and a call to youth"

Karate
News
28 June 2025 13:00
11
The main goal of the seminar on contact karate styles organized in Baku is solidarity, unity and a call to youth.

Idman.biz reports, citing Report, that this was stated by the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) Ulvi Guliyev in a statement to journalists.

He said that the seminar was held in three styles: "Many karate systems operate under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Among them, there are types related to sports karate. There are also contact types. Currently, a summer seminar has been organized on Kyokushinkai Karate, Kosiki-Kudo Karate and Ashihara Karate styles. Both coaches and instructors, as well as teenagers and young athletes, are participating here. Of course, the goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle, as well as demonstrate new techniques and study disciplines. The main goal is solidarity, unity and a call to youth. Karate supports patriotism and the healthy growth of youth. At the same time, such seminars are held in terms of the development of this sport. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov on behalf of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation and the athletes participating in the seminar. The Minister's participation here is a message to the youth."

Idman.biz

