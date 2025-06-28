28 June 2025
Summer seminar on contact karate styles in Baku - PHOTO

Karate
News
28 June 2025 11:36
A model summer seminar on contact karate styles was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports, citing Report, that the seminar, organized in the open air at the Heydar Aliyev Center, was attended by the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation Ulvi Guliyev, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and other officials.

The seminar, which included about 500 athletes, was organized in three styles - Kyokushinkai Karate, Kosiki-Kudo Karate and Ashihara Karate.

The seminar was held by Shihan Allahverdi Rustamov and Rafael Bunyatov.

The event was dedicated to June 26 - Armed Forces Day.

