Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: records, innovations, and fan Experience – INTERVIEW

This is what Arzu Huseynova, national press officer of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company, said in an interview with Oxu.az, Idman.biz reports.

She also spoke about audience interest, the preparation process for such a major event, and the innovations fans can expect at the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan. Here’s the interview:

– The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been held in Baku for several years now. Can this event be described as just a sporting competition?

– Not at all. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is not just one of the stages of the Formula 1 calendar, it’s a major project that places Baku at the center of the global motorsport map. Every year, the race transforms our city streets into a unique circuit that includes both the seaside boulevard and the narrow, winding roads of the Old City. The Baku circuit is one of the fastest street tracks in Formula 1—with cars reaching speeds of over 300 km/h in some sections. The term “Baku Syndrome” wasn’t coined without reason; the race is known for its unpredictable outcomes year after year. It’s also one of the rare configurations in the world that features both the longest straight and one of the narrowest corners. This race is a testament not only to speed but also to the city's technical capability and organizational excellence.

– We’ve noticed preparations started earlier this year. How is the preparation for such a large-scale event carried out?

– You're absolutely right. Preparations began earlier than usual. For instance, the paddock was dismantled during last year’s lead-up to the COP 29 event and was rebuilt in a very short time. Due to increased interest in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, new grandstands were installed, which also prompted an earlier start to construction and setup.

Our top priority is to minimize disruption to residents and traffic. Most of the work is done overnight to avoid interfering with daily life and traffic flow.

During the preparation and dismantling phases, 2,162 personnel, including engineers, builders, logisticians, and technical staff, are involved. Work is carried out 24/7. During race week, even more human resources are mobilized: 1,500 staff members, 2,000 volunteers, and 1,400 marshals contribute to the event’s successful execution.

An interesting fact, in the past, foreign companies and experts were involved in organizing the event, but in the past two years, this work has been entirely handled by local professionals. Moreover, Azerbaijani experts are now being invited as consultants to Grands Prix held in other countries. This demonstrates the increasing professionalism and expertise within our country in this field.

– How does the race affect daily life for Baku residents? What measures does Baku City Circuit take in this regard?

– Our goal is to minimize the impact on city life while maximizing the race experience. Since 2023, major roads have remained partially open during morning and evening hours throughout race week. In 2024, the number of transport corridors increased from 2 to 5, and usage by drivers rose by 30%. In 2025, that number is expected to increase by another 30%.

City infrastructure is rapidly restored after the race. In 2024, 60% of the safety barriers were removed just 16 hours after the race ended, and by 1:00 p.m. the next day, the city had nearly returned to its normal rhythm. This is one of the fastest recovery times among all Formula 1 races, even faster than Las Vegas and Singapore.

As for the grandstands, they are dismantled within 4–5 weeks, depending on the weather, and other technical structures are fully removed within 5–7 weeks.

This is made possible by close collaboration between Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Main State Traffic Police Department, the Baku City Executive Authority, and other government institutions.

Additionally, thanks to newly implemented Geobrugg barrier systems, the preparation period for the track was reduced from 12 weeks to 6 weeks. The use of this technology will increase further in 2025.

– What can you say about audience interest?

– The 2024 race was extremely successful both for the event and for our country. According to official Formula 1 statistics, nearly 87 million viewers watched the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live. On social media, race-related content reached 3.9 billion people, a record for us. 77% of the spectators in Baku were international visitors. According to surveys, they stayed in the city for an average of five nights. More importantly, 55% said they would recommend the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to friends, and 72% said they were ready to return within the next two years.

In response to growing interest, two new grandstands will be added in 2025, raising total spectator capacity to over 20,000. This will further strengthen Baku's position on the Formula 1 map.

– What new experiences await fans this year?

– The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has evolved into more than just a race, it’s now a full-scale entertainment festival. This year, fans with 4-day passes will not only enjoy the races but also attend concerts and have fun in fan zones.

The race weekend will feature performances by global electronic music stars Martin Garrix and Anyma. Garrix is a leading figure in EDM and progressive house, known for his millions of streams, while Anyma is a new-generation producer and DJ renowned for his innovative and futuristic sound.

Fans will enjoy an unmatched mix of speed, music, and entertainment. Interest in the Baku race continues to grow, so we recommend purchasing tickets in advance. Tickets are available via the Baku City Circuit mobile app and official sales points.

