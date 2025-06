The schedule for this year’s Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has been revised.

The update was announced on Formula 1's official website, Idman.biz reports.

The change comes in recognition of Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, observed on September 27.

As a result, the race weekend in Baku will now take place from September 24 to 26.

Previously, the Grand Prix was set to begin on September 25 and conclude on September 27.

Idman.biz