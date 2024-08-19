WEEKLY POSTER on international competitions in which Azerbaijani athletes will participate

The sports poster of the week for international competitions in which Azerbaijani athletes will participate has been announced.

Azerbaijan teams will participate in a number of competitions on August 19-25, Idman.biz reports.

- Kazakhstan national championship of road cycling (all categories) - July 28 - August 29 (Kazakhstan, Astana);

- EUROTALENTS DEVELOPMENT CAMP II among table tennis juniors – August 15-22 (Strasbourg, France);

- U-17 Junior World Championship in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling - August 19-25 (Amman, Jordan);

- World championship on kayaking and canoeing – August 19-26 (Uzbekistan, Samarkand);

- Badminton Indonesia Challenge 2024 – August 20-25 (Indonesia);

- Junior European Chess Championship - August 21 - September 1 (Czech Republic, Prague);

- VMB Mundial capoeira world championship - August 21-27 (Brazil, Rio de Janeiro);

- Badminton Danish Junior Cup 2024 – August 22-25 (Denmark, Gentofte);

- Table tennis Bioderma Pro Beach Tour Turkiye Series Stage – August 22-25 (Istanbul, Kadikoy Kalamıs);

- Eurominichamps among table tennis juniors – August 22-26 (Strasbourg, France);

- International tournament on aerobic gymnastics – August 23-25 ​​(Bulgaria, Plovdiv);

- Kickboxing World Championship (youths/teenagers/cadets - boys and girls) – August 23 - September 1 (Budapest, Hungary).

Idman.biz