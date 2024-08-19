20 August 2024
EN

WEEKLY POSTER on international competitions in which Azerbaijani athletes will participate

Sports
News
19 August 2024 18:58
33
WEEKLY POSTER on international competitions in which Azerbaijani athletes will participate

The sports poster of the week for international competitions in which Azerbaijani athletes will participate has been announced.

Azerbaijan teams will participate in a number of competitions on August 19-25, Idman.biz reports.

- Kazakhstan national championship of road cycling (all categories) - July 28 - August 29 (Kazakhstan, Astana);
- EUROTALENTS DEVELOPMENT CAMP II among table tennis juniors – August 15-22 (Strasbourg, France);
- U-17 Junior World Championship in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling - August 19-25 (Amman, Jordan);
- World championship on kayaking and canoeing – August 19-26 (Uzbekistan, Samarkand);
- Badminton Indonesia Challenge 2024 – August 20-25 (Indonesia);
- Junior European Chess Championship - August 21 - September 1 (Czech Republic, Prague);
- VMB Mundial capoeira world championship - August 21-27 (Brazil, Rio de Janeiro);
- Badminton Danish Junior Cup 2024 – August 22-25 (Denmark, Gentofte);
- Table tennis Bioderma Pro Beach Tour Turkiye Series Stage – August 22-25 (Istanbul, Kadikoy Kalamıs);
- Eurominichamps among table tennis juniors – August 22-26 (Strasbourg, France);
- International tournament on aerobic gymnastics – August 23-25 ​​(Bulgaria, Plovdiv);
- Kickboxing World Championship (youths/teenagers/cadets - boys and girls) – August 23 - September 1 (Budapest, Hungary).

Idman.biz

Related news

The world ranking is recalculated
19 August 19:27
Judo

The world ranking is recalculated

The International Judo Federation (IJF) updates the ranking table
Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh
19 August 17:59
Volleyball

Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation organized a camp for girls volleyball players under 16 years of age
The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced
19 August 17:30
Volleyball

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced

The match will be managed by Serbian and Turkish referees
World championship: 2 of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semi-finals
19 August 17:12
Wrestling

World championship: 2 of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semi-finals

On the first day of the World Cup, Greco-Roman wrestlers started fighting
The Azerbaijani judge was invited to Montreal
19 August 17:11
Gymnastics

The Azerbaijani judge was invited to Montreal

Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics coach, international judge Nigar Abdusalimova will participate in the international camp
SPORTS POSTER OF THE WEEK for Baku
19 August 15:58
Sports

SPORTS POSTER OF THE WEEK for Baku

On August 19-25, competitions in 4 sports will be held in the capital

Most read

Klopp is a one-match manager
17 August 17:10
World football

Klopp is a one-match manager

German Jurgen Klopp will resume his coaching career for one match
The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed
17 August 14:48
Azerbaijan football

The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed

The match of the III round will take place in the stadium of Zire Sports Complex, not in Liv Bona Dea Arena, as previously announced
Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper
17 August 11:04
Azerbaijan football

Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper

The contract with the 24-year-old goalkeeper was terminated by mutual agreement
Liverpool does not need a new player?
17 August 15:57
World football

Liverpool does not need a new player?

The English club Liverpool has distinguished itself with an unusual indicator