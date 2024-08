Sports poster of the week for Baku has been announced.

On August 19-25, competitions in 4 sports will be held in the capital, Idman.biz reports.

- Autumn Cup European Tennis tournament for 14- and 16-year-olds - August 19-25 (Baku);

- Qualifying matches of the European men's volleyball championship (Azerbaijan - Belgium) - August 24 (Baku);

- 25th open championship on Kempo-kobudo – August 24-25 (Baku);

- Beach volleyball competition between state institutions - August 24-25 (Baku).

