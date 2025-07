Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov continues to lead at the tournament held in Ankara.

He drew in the last three rounds of the competition for Başkent University’s prizes, Idman.biz reports.

However, this did not affect his leading position. Rasulov has scored 4.5 points out of six games.

The tournament is being held in a nine-round Swiss system format, with 55 players from nine countries participating.

