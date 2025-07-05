Azerbaijan’s four chess stars set to compete in women’s World Cup kickoff

Today in Batumi, the Women’s World Chess Cup will open.

The tournament will be held in a knockout format with 107 participants competing for victory, Idman.biz reports.

Four Azerbaijani chess players will also participate in the World Cup.

According to the draw results, in the first round, Govhar Beydullayeva will face Iran’s Anahita Zahedifar, Ulviyya Fataliyeva will play against Australia’s Jilin Zhang, Khanim Balajayeva will meet Kazakhstan’s Elnaz Kaliakhmet, and Gulnar Mammadova will compete with China’s Yunshan Li.

The first games will take place tomorrow.

The total prize fund of the World Cup is $691,250, with $50,000 awarded to the winner. There will also be a contest for three spots in the Candidates Tournament.

Idman.biz