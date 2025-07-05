5 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan’s four chess stars set to compete in women’s World Cup kickoff

Chess
News
5 July 2025 10:39
18
Azerbaijan’s four chess stars set to compete in women’s World Cup kickoff

Today in Batumi, the Women’s World Chess Cup will open.

The tournament will be held in a knockout format with 107 participants competing for victory, Idman.biz reports.

Four Azerbaijani chess players will also participate in the World Cup.

According to the draw results, in the first round, Govhar Beydullayeva will face Iran’s Anahita Zahedifar, Ulviyya Fataliyeva will play against Australia’s Jilin Zhang, Khanim Balajayeva will meet Kazakhstan’s Elnaz Kaliakhmet, and Gulnar Mammadova will compete with China’s Yunshan Li.

The first games will take place tomorrow.

The total prize fund of the World Cup is $691,250, with $50,000 awarded to the winner. There will also be a contest for three spots in the Candidates Tournament.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vugar Rasulov leads at International Chess Tournament in Ankara
15:38
Chess

Vugar Rasulov leads at International Chess Tournament in Ankara

He drew in the last three rounds of the competition for Başkent University’s prizes
Vugar Rasulov continues to lead at Ankara Chess Tournament
4 July 13:11
Chess

Vugar Rasulov continues to lead at Ankara Chess Tournament

He drew in the 4th round of the tournament
Chess Tour Azerbaijan continues with Lankaran Open festival
4 July 10:12
Chess

Chess Tour Azerbaijan continues with Lankaran Open festival

The competition will feature 36 players
Shamakhi Open tournament winner announced
3 July 17:35
Chess

Shamakhi Open tournament winner announced

Azerbaijani chess player has won the international Shamakhi Open chess festival
Match pairings announced for Azerbaijani players at World Cup
3 July 11:51
Chess

Match pairings announced for Azerbaijani players at World Cup

The pairings for Azerbaijani chess players in the first round of the World Cup, set to take place in Batumi
Three chess players share lead at Shamakhi Open
3 July 09:56
Chess

Three chess players share lead at Shamakhi Open

Only one round remains at the Shamakhi Open International Chess Festival

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
4 July 12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident
Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team
3 July 14:47
Football

Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team

Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019