Match pairings announced for Azerbaijani players at World Cup

The pairings for Azerbaijani chess players in the first round of the World Cup, set to take place in Batumi, have been determined.

Govhar Beydullayeva will face Anahita Zahedifar (Iran), and Ulviyya Fataliyeva will take on Jilin Zhang (Australia), both starting with the white pieces, Idman.biz reports.

In their first games on July 6, they will have the advantage of the first move, while the second games on the following day will see them playing with the black pieces.

Khanim Balajayeva will face Elnaz Kaliakhmet (Kazakhstan), and Gulnar Mammadova will play against Yunshan Li (China), both starting their matches with the black pieces and switching to white the next day.

Each round of the tournament allows for three days: two classical games with alternating colors, followed by a tie-break, if necessary.

A total of 107 players are participating in the World Cup, competing not only for the title but also for three qualifying spots in the Candidates Tournament.

Idman.biz