Three chess players share lead at Shamakhi Open

With just one round remaining at the Shamakhi Open International Chess Festival, three players are tied at the top.

After eight rounds, Khagan Ahmad, Khazar Babazada, and Ukrainian Vitaliy Bernadskiy each have six points, Idman.biz reports.

Based on tiebreak criteria, Khagan Ahmad currently leads the standings. Following his recent victory at the Sheki Open, he now has a chance to claim back-to-back tournament wins.

The Shamakhi Open is part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan series, organized on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

