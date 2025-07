Organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the Chess Tour Azerbaijan series will continue with the Lankaran Open tournament, set to begin on July 6 in Lankaran.

The competition will feature 36 players in Group A and 171 in Group B, Idman.biz reports.

The top seed of the main event is Ukrainian grandmaster Vitaliy Bernadskiy, who recently finished second at the Shamakhi Open.

The Lankaran Open will follow a nine-round Swiss system format and conclude on July 13.

Idman.biz