Shamakhi Open tournament winner announced

3 July 2025 17:35
Azerbaijani chess player Khazar Babazada has won the international Shamakhi Open chess festival.

He secured his 7th point by defeating Ahmad Ahmadzada in the 9th round, Idman.biz reports.

Vitaliy Bernadskiy also finished the tournament with 7 points after beating Vugar Manafov, but due to inferior tiebreak scores, the Ukrainian player placed second.

Khagan Ahmad finished third with 6.5 points.

The Shamakhi Open was organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation as part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan initiative.

