Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov continues to lead the tournament taking place in Ankara.

He drew in the 4th round of the tournament held for the Başkent University awards, ending his three-game winning streak, Idman.biz reports.

However, this did not affect his position at the top of the standings. With 3.5 points, Rasulov remains half a point ahead of his closest rivals.

The tournament is being held in a 9-round Swiss system format, featuring 55 chess players from 9 countries.

