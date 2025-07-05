5 July 2025
Badminton tournaments held for inmates on World Badminton Day - PHOTO

5 July 2025 12:32
Badminton tournaments held for inmates on World Badminton Day - PHOTO

To ensure the rights and freedoms of convicts and detainees, support their social adaptation, and organize their reintegration into society, numerous cultural, educational, and sports events, seminars, and meetings are being held in penitentiary institutions. Successful cooperation continues between state institutions and non-governmental organizations in this regard.

According to Idman.biz, the latest event was jointly organized by the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation at Penitentiary Facility No. 4 and the juvenile correctional institution.

On the occasion of World Badminton Day, sports tournaments were held, featuring competitions among female and juvenile inmates.

Winners were awarded medals and gifts.
