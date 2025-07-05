5 July 2025
Conor McGregor eager to fight at White House UFC event - VIDEO

5 July 2025 11:30
Irish star fighter and the first UFC athlete in history to hold two belts in different weight categories simultaneously, Conor McGregor, has expressed his desire to participate in a UFC fight night at the White House.

He shared this on his social media account "X", Idman.biz reports.

McGregor stated that he is pleased with U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement about holding a UFC fight at the White House: “It will be an honor for me! Tag me!”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that on July 4, next year, to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary of independence, a UFC fight will be held at the White House. The exact date and participants of the event have not been disclosed.

Idman.biz

