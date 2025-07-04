WATCH: Trump plans to host UFC fight at the White House

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he plans to host a UFC fight on White House grounds as he kicked off a series of events to mark America’s 250th anniversary next year, Idman.biz reports.

“Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250,” Trump said at the “America 250” event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the eve of the Fourth of July, adding: “We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the plans, adding that the president is “dead serious.”

“We are in discussions with the White House about hosting a UFC event on site,” A UFC official told CNN, adding they had no additional details to share at this time.

Trump has longstanding ties to the UFC organization and its CEO Dana White.

Trump’s friendship with White goes back to at least 2001, when White was struggling to secure a venue for a UFC fight and Trump agreed to host it at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

Idman.biz