5 July 2025
EN

UFC champion Nazim Sadykhov inspires young athletes - PHOTO

MMA
News
5 July 2025 11:13
On June 23, at the UFC Fight Night tournament held in Baku, Nazim Sadykhov won the championship title by knocking out his opponent. He recently met with Azerbaijani and Georgian athletes in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the meeting was organized at the initiative of Alim Nabiyev, a seven-time world and three-time European champion.

Alim Nabiyev stated that the main goal is to further increase young people’s interest in sports, inspire them to compete and win, and, most importantly, to support them. During the event, the athlete held a sincere conversation with the youth, answered their questions, and shared his personal experience.

Nazim Sadykhov said that this was his first visit to Tbilisi. The purpose of the trip is to motivate young people and boost their confidence in sports and victory: “Today, among Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, there are athletes who are world and European champions, as well as winners of other international tournaments. There are many compatriots among teenagers and youth interested in sports. Our goal is to inspire them even more and encourage future victories.”

He highly appreciated the interest of teenagers and youth living in Georgia towards sports.

As part of the meeting, a joint training session was held, and helmets and other sports accessories were gifted to outstanding young athletes.

Javid Maharramov, a responsible official from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia who attended the meeting, noted that such events are of great importance for young athletes aiming to achieve success on big stages. He wished the athletes success.

Nazim Sadykhov is currently one of the first Azerbaijani fighters competing in the UFC and is successfully performing on the international stage.
Idman.biz

