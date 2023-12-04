4 December 2023
Rowing
News
4 December 2023 15:24
Azerbaijani rower won the international tournament in Monaco - PHOTO - VIDEO

"Challenge Cup-2023" regatta on coastal rowing was held in Monaco in honor of Prince Albert II.

Idman.biz reports that 110 athletes from 22 teams from 18 countries participated in the tournament organized for the 18th time.

Diana Dymchenko competed in the Azerbaijan national team. He entered the starting line of the "Challenge Cup-2023" in a mixed 4-person boat together with Austrian Magdalena Lobnig, American athletes Chris Buck and Corey Rogers. In the 4000 m race, Diana's team was the first to reach the finish line and became the champion.

Idman.biz

