WATCH: Special event for Fuzuli residents at the President Cup 2025

As part of the International President Cup 2025 Regatta, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a special event will be held for residents of Fuzuli.

According to the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation's press service, the event will feature an entertainment program including demonstration performances by professional rowers and quizzes for children and teenagers, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, residents will have the opportunity to try rowing boats and simulators themselves.

The program is scheduled to take place on April 28 at the Kondalanchay Reservoir. The regatta will conclude on May 2 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center (OTSC) in Mingachevir.

Idman.biz