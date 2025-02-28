28 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO

Rowing
News
28 February 2025 15:27
13
Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO

The International Rowing Federation recently organized a Level 1 coaching course in rowing and para-rowing in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Viktor Ozerov, a coach from the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, participated in the training program, Idman.biz reports.

The course, conducted by three instructors from the International Rowing Federation, aimed to develop highly skilled and knowledgeable coaches. Additionally, it focused on increasing the participation of individuals with disabilities in para-rowing, contributing to their social and physical development.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
3 February 15:02
Rowing

Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has hosted the country’s first-ever competition

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
28 January 15:33
Rowing

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Exploring new horizons: Plans for slalom facilities and development take shape
AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition
24 January 17:14
Rowing

AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) breaks new ground with an indoor rowing championship
AKAF organizes large-scale rowing event for COP29 - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 November 2024 22:10
Rowing

AKAF organizes large-scale rowing event for COP29 - PHOTO - VIDEO

The rowing initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness, protect water resources, and foster international cooperation and solidarity
Farid Gayibov: "Our main goal is to draw attention to water problems" - PHOTO
17 November 2024 16:53
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Our main goal is to draw attention to water problems" - PHOTO

Farid Gayibov, supported the COP29 "Oar in clean water!" he said while talking about the march held under the slogan
President Ilham Aliyev met with Presidents of International Canoe, Rowing, and Dragon Boat Federations - PHOTO
17 November 2024 15:19
Rowing

President Ilham Aliyev met with Presidents of International Canoe, Rowing, and Dragon Boat Federations - PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with Thomas Konietzko, President of the International Canoe Federation, Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of the International Rowing Federation and Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation.

Most read

Big gap between Ronaldo and Messi
26 February 16:26
Football

Big gap between Ronaldo and Messi

The list of footballers with the most official matches played in the 21st century has been revealed

The 10 best centre-backs in the world
27 February 13:30
Football

The 10 best centre-backs in the world

FourFourTwo magazine has ranked the world's best center-backs, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk taking the top spot

FIBA confirms 3x3 Women's Series 2025 stops
27 February 09:51
Basketball

FIBA confirms 3x3 Women's Series 2025 stops

Three stages of Women's 3x3 Basketball Series to be held in Azerbaijan

Premier League’s toughest teams: Looking at foul statistics
26 February 17:51
Football

Premier League’s toughest teams: Looking at foul statistics

This season’s foul statistics to see which teams and players are the most aggressive in their style of play