Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO

The International Rowing Federation recently organized a Level 1 coaching course in rowing and para-rowing in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Viktor Ozerov, a coach from the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, participated in the training program, Idman.biz reports.

The course, conducted by three instructors from the International Rowing Federation, aimed to develop highly skilled and knowledgeable coaches. Additionally, it focused on increasing the participation of individuals with disabilities in para-rowing, contributing to their social and physical development.

Idman.biz