Today, the World Beach Sprint Championship will start in Genoa, Italy.

2 athletes will participate in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Diana Dymchenko and Murad Sadikhov will compete for medals. In the competition, which will last until September 15, both Azerbaijani rowers will perform in a one-person boat.

The beach sprint type of rowing is included in the schedule of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Idman.biz