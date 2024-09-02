Well-known rowing expert gives seminar in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

A well-known specialist in rowing, Alexander Nikoronov, held a seminar in Mingachevir.

Nikoronov has made his second visit to Azerbaijan as part of the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity and the International Canoe Federation's National Sports System Development project, as Idman.biz reports.

The British guest gave seminars to local coaches and judges at the at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center. The seminar focused on the latest innovations in rowing, as well as the development of a short and long-term sports strategy. Both practical and theoretical lessons were taught to the participants.

Alexander Nikoronov also got acquainted with water bodies suitable for rowing in Azerbaijan. At the end of the seminar, local coaches and judges were presented with certificates.

Idman.biz