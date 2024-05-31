31 May 2024
Azerbaijani rowers to participate in the international tournament in Uralsk

Rowing
News
31 May 2024 13:15
Azerbaijani teams of teenage and young athletes in kayaking and canoeing will take part in the international tournament dedicated to June 1 - International Day for Protection of Children, which will be organized on June 1-3 in Uralsk, Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz informs that Niyaz Malikov, Elvin Aliyev, Emil Zeynalov, Vajib Babayev, Shahin Isayev and Javid Valizade will compete in the competition under the leadership of coach Larisa Akhundova.

Representatives of the Kazakhstan Rowing Federation faced Azerbaijan, which was leaving for the competition, at the Uralsk Airport.

Idman.biz

