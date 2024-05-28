28 May 2024
Azerbaijani rower won a medal in Bratislava

Rowing
28 May 2024 16:38
The 37th international "Bratislava Regatta" for kayaks and canoes was held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team was represented by a 6-member team in the regatta between teenagers and young people.

As part of Azerbaijan team, Pasha Asgarov won a bronze medal. He finished third in the 5000m canoe race.

Amil Ramazanov made a successful performance in the 200 m kayak races and advanced to the A final. In the final result, Ramazanov took the 8th place among the overall competition participants.

