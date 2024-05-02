President Cup: The second day started in Mingachevir

The second day of the International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started.

Idman.biz reports that the competition is held at the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir.

On the second day of the regatta, the teams will compete in kayak, canoe and academic type at a distance of 500-1500 m.

Athletes from more than 20 countries - in addition to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan teams compete. The President Cup will end on May 3.

It should be noted that on the first day of the regatta, Amil Ramazanov (2006-2007) took 3rd place in the 200 m kayak race in Sugovushan.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz