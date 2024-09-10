Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani Paralympians - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team, which successfully performed at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, has returned to their homeland.

They, including the two Paralympic award winners, were welcomed with applause by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Paralympic Committee, media members, fans and athletes' relatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Azerbaijani national team finished the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games with 11 medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze). Azerbaijan took the 28th place among 169 countries.

Imameddin Khalilov (parataekwondo, 70 kg), Said Najafzade (T12 category), Orkhan Aslanov (T13 category, both long jump) gold, Lamiya Valiyeva gold (100-meter run) and silver (400-meter run), Raman Salei silver (100-meter backstroke) and 2 bronze (100-meter freestyle and butterfly), Sabir Zeynalov (parataekwondo, 58 kg), Vali Israfilov (100-meter breaststroke), Ilham Zakiyev (parajudo, + 90 kg) won the bronze medal.

The competition started on August 28 and ended on September 9.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz