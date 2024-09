The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games has started.

Per Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani national team will pass through the official parade.

Paralympic champions in para-athletics Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will wave the Azerbaijani flag at the ceremony organized in Stade de France.

In total, Azerbaijan finished the competition with four gold, two silver and five bronze medals and were 28th on the list of medals.

Idman.biz