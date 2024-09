Azerbaijani paraswimmer Vali Israfilov competed in the finals of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games held in France.

The Paralympian competing in the B13 category competed in the 100-meter breaststroke, Idman.biz reports.

Veli Israfilov finished third (1:05:35) and won a bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani national team won three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Idman.biz