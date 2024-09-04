Farid Taghizadeh: "For us, all meetings were like finals"

"Our achievement at the Paris-2024 Paralympic Games wrote a new history in Azerbaijani parataekwondo."

Idman.biz reports that Farid Taghizadeh, head coach of the men's parataekwondo team of Azerbaijan, said this at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

An experienced specialist said that the Azerbaijani national team won this result by competing among 52 countries: "Before every match, we prepared. We were very well prepared both physically and technically and tactically. For us, all meetings were like finals. Our motivation was good and we were able to return to our homeland with such a result."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani parataekwondo team finished the Paralympic Games with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz