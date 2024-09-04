Imamaddin Khalilov: "I dedicate my victory to the families of the martyrs"

"I am happy that I became the first Paralympic champion in parataekwondo in Azerbaijan."

Idman.biz informs that this was said by the winner of the Paris-2024 Paralympic Games Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg).

The gold medal winner said that it is a great honor to have the first gold medal of the Azerbaijani national team in this competition: "I dedicate this victory to all the families of martyrs of Azerbaijan. I first shared my joy of victory with my family. Before the final, I read the opinions written about me, which gave me additional motivation. I am proud that I justified the trust of my people."

Before the final match, Khalilov said that he was very confident: "I knew that I would become the champion. In my opinion, this gold medal became a special motivation for our athletes after me. My advice to our other parataekwondo players is to continue training until the end. I believe that if they are persistent, they can be in my place in the next competitions."

It should be noted that in the capital of France, our national parataevondo team was second in terms of medal count.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Sports.biz