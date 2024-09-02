2 September 2024
Paralympic Games: Azerbaijan in the second place

Paris-2024
2 September 2024 09:00
Paralympic Games: Azerbaijan in the second place

At the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Azerbaijan represented by 3 Para taekwondo fighters and took the second place in the final standings with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal.

As Idman.biz reports, Imameddin Khalilov (K44, 70 kg) clinched gold, Sabir Zeynalov (K44, 58 kg) won bronze, while Abulfaz Abuzarli (K44, 80 kg) advanced to the quarter-finals.

Turkiye is in the first place, and Great Britain is in the third place.

A total of 52 countries were represented in the Para taekwondo competitions.

