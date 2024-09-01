Raman Saley: "I will do my best"

"I reached the podium for the 5th time at the Paralympic Games."

It was said by Raman Saley, the silver medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

The paraswimmer on the podium in the 100m backstroke in the S12 category aims to succeed in the next competitions in the French capital: "I have 3 more swimming competitions ahead of me. I will try to represent Azerbaijan properly. I will do my best for this."

Raman Saley will perform in 3 more categories at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Azerbaijani athlete will compete in S13 category 50 m freestyle on September 2, S12 100 m freestyle on September 4, and S12 100 m butterfly on September 7.

Idman.biz