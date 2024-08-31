Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

The struggle of parataekwondo players will be concluded today, Idman.biz reports.

On the last day of the Paralympics, another member of the Azerbaijan national team came to the stand.

Parataekwondo

80 kg, K44 Abulfaz Abuzarli joined the competition from the 1/8 finals. He faced Allain Ganapin (Philippines) at this stage and won convincingly. Although Abuzerli was behind with the score of 4:9, he won with the score of 12:9. His opponent in the 1/4 finals was Luis Najera (Mexico). The fight ended with a 6:3 victory of the opponent. Despite the defeat, Abulfaz attended the consolation match. He faced Serbian Nicola Spajic. Azerbaijani representative, who lost with the score of 9:11, finished his speech.

Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg, K44) won a gold medal and Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44) won a bronze medal in the national parataekwondo team.

