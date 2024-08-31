1 September 2024
EN

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris-2024
News
31 August 2024 19:55
52
Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

The struggle of parataekwondo players will be concluded today, Idman.biz reports.

On the last day of the Paralympics, another member of the Azerbaijan national team came to the stand.

Parataekwondo

80 kg, K44 Abulfaz Abuzarli joined the competition from the 1/8 finals. He faced Allain Ganapin (Philippines) at this stage and won convincingly. Although Abuzerli was behind with the score of 4:9, he won with the score of 12:9. His opponent in the 1/4 finals was Luis Najera (Mexico). The fight ended with a 6:3 victory of the opponent. Despite the defeat, Abulfaz attended the consolation match. He faced Serbian Nicola Spajic. Azerbaijani representative, who lost with the score of 9:11, finished his speech.

Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg, K44) won a gold medal and Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44) won a bronze medal in the national parataekwondo team.

Idman.biz

Related news

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO
31 August 21:54
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

"I congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and new victories!”
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO
31 August 20:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are underway

Paris 2024: Aybeniz Babayeva took 14th place
31 August 15:39
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Aybeniz Babayeva took 14th place

Para-athlete competitions continue at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games
Azerbaijani Paralympic champion: "The comments were motivating, I felt your confidence"
31 August 14:45
Paris-2024

Azerbaijani Paralympic champion: "The comments were motivating, I felt your confidence"

"I am proud of myself, I am very happy."

Paris 2024: Konul Suleymanova was 11th
31 August 14:00
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Konul Suleymanova was 11th

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: Olokhan Musayev took the 6th place
31 August 09:39
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Olokhan Musayev took the 6th place

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue

Most read

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group
29 August 12:30
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today