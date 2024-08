Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Today the archery competitions have started, Idman.biz reports.

Paralympians competed in the qualifying round on the first day. Azerbaijan representative Jahan Musayev took 28th place with 568 points. He will face Iranian representative Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri in the 1/16 finals. This stage will take place on September 4.

Musayev's meeting will start at 11:17 Baku time.

