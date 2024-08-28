28 August 2024
Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"

Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"

"I believe that you all remember the first world parataekwondo championship held in Baku in 2019."

It was said by the president of World Taekwondo, Chung-Won Choi, Idman.biz reports.

Sharing his thoughts on the eve of the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the head of the institution remembered 5 years ago. He noted that the teams of 15 countries came to the World Championship held in Baku that year: "We have done a lot to increase their number. Parataekwondo made its debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Athletes from 38 countries came to Japan. Representatives of 52 countries - a total of 121 participants - will compete for medals at our event in Paris."

The parataekwondo competitions will take place on August 29-31. Prize winners will be announced in 10 categories. Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) and Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg) will represent the Azerbaijan national team at the Paralympics.

