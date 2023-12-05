Ilham Zakiyev took the second place, 6 medals in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

Three more Azerbaijani Para judokas have reached the podium at the Grand Prix held in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

Idman.biz reports that two-time winner of the Paralympic Games Ilham Zakiyev (+90 kg, J1) won a silver medal.

The Azerbaijani representative, who successfully advanced to the finals, was upset by the defeat in the decisive match.

The winner of Tokyo-2020 Khanim Huseynova (70 kg, J2) also repeated her success and took the second place. Dursadaf Karimova won a bronze medal.

With this, the number of medals in our team's asset has reached 6. A day ago, Vugar Shirinli (60 kg) and Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) won silver medals, while Namig Abasli (73 kg, J2 for each) won bronze medal.

Idman.biz