5 December 2023
EN

Ilham Zakiyev took the second place, 6 medals in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

Paralympism
News
5 December 2023 12:21
Ilham Zakiyev took the second place, 6 medals in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

Three more Azerbaijani Para judokas have reached the podium at the Grand Prix held in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

Idman.biz reports that two-time winner of the Paralympic Games Ilham Zakiyev (+90 kg, J1) won a silver medal.

The Azerbaijani representative, who successfully advanced to the finals, was upset by the defeat in the decisive match.

The winner of Tokyo-2020 Khanim Huseynova (70 kg, J2) also repeated her success and took the second place. Dursadaf Karimova won a bronze medal.

With this, the number of medals in our team's asset has reached 6. A day ago, Vugar Shirinli (60 kg) and Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) won silver medals, while Namig Abasli (73 kg, J2 for each) won bronze medal.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani parataekwondo athlete won a bronze medal in the final stage of the Grand Prix
2 December 10:42
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani parataekwondo athlete won a bronze medal in the final stage of the Grand Prix

The final stage of the Parataekwondo Grand Prix was held in Manchester, England
Emiliya Mitlinova: "I have been preparing for this victory for many years"
29 October 19:41
Karate

Emiliya Mitlinova: "I have been preparing for this victory for many years"

Azerbaijan's parakarateka won the gold medal in the World Parakarate Championship held in Budapest
Silver medal from Sona Aghayeva in Heraklion
25 October 17:44
Paralympism

Silver medal from Sona Aghayeva in Heraklion

"World Boccia Challenger 2023" competition is held in Heraklion, Greece
The para-shooters returning from the World Cup have been welcomed
1 October 19:44
Shooting

The para-shooters returning from the World Cup have been welcomed

The national team that successfully represented Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on shooting in Lima, the capital city of Peru and after that they have returned to Baku
Sara Alvarez: "There was great competition at the Grand Prix in Baku"
28 September 11:41
Judo

Sara Alvarez: "There was great competition at the Grand Prix in Baku"

"There was really great competition in Baku. We develop at the same speed as athletes."
"It's very proud"
27 September 20:40
Taekwondo

"It's very proud"

Azerbaijani athletes who participated in the parataekwondo World Championship have returned to the country

Most read

The "Bayern" match has been postponed
2 December 15:29
World football

The "Bayern" match has been postponed

The German Bundesliga match "Bavaria" - "Union" scheduled to be held today has been postponed

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
IJF: "Hidayat showed great courage"
2 December 18:20
Judo

IJF: "Hidayat showed great courage"

The International Judo Federation (IJF) prepared an article about the results of the first day of the "Grand Slam" held in Tokyo