7 April 2025
EN

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Two para-badminton players win gold medals

Paralympism
News
7 April 2025 17:31
13
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Two para-badminton players win gold medals

The para-badminton events at the Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have kicked off.

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes Zahra Salmanli and Ali Maharramov have made their mark on the podium in the competitions held in Ujiče, Idman.biz reports.

Salmanli started by defeating her teammate Ilkin Bagirzada 2–0 (21–6, 21–12). She then went on to beat her Brazilian opponent 2–0 (21–8, 21–16), securing a spot in the final. In the decisive match, Zahra dominated her Beninese opponent, winning 2–0 (21–5, 21–5) to claim the gold medal.

Maharramov, on the other hand, triumphed in the first round against Benin with a 2–0 victory (21–7, 21–10). He then went on to defeat two Brazilian opponents, both with 2–0 scores (21–13, 21–17 and 21–18, 21–15), also securing a gold medal.

With these victories, Azerbaijan’s medal count in the competition has reached 13, including 3 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Polad Rzayev earns his first ranking points
14:53
Paralympism

Polad Rzayev earns his first ranking points

Rzayev finished second in his category during the decisive stage of the competition
Triple Paralympic champion meets young athletes - PHOTO
18 March 12:20
Paralympism

Triple Paralympic champion meets young athletes - PHOTO

The meeting took place at the Baku Aquatics Palace
Polad Rzayev at international tournament
15 March 16:55
Paralympism

Polad Rzayev at international tournament

Azerbaijani para-mountain skier Polad Rzayev will compete in an international tournament to be held in Yertsens, Austria
Polad Rzayev earns lifetime eligibility in Para-Alpine Skiing
12 March 17:44
Paralympism

Polad Rzayev earns lifetime eligibility in Para-Alpine Skiing

Azerbaijani Paralympian Polad Rzayev has secured a lifetime participation right in para-alpine skiing

XTQ veteran: "I want to win Azerbaijan’s first winter sports gold medal"
6 March 17:48
Paralympism

XTQ veteran: "I want to win Azerbaijan’s first winter sports gold medal"

Polad Rzayev shared his ambitions in para-alpine skiing

Veteran special forces officer pursues para-alpine skiing
6 March 16:37
Paralympism

Veteran special forces officer pursues para-alpine skiing

Polad Rzayev is now competing in para-alpine skiing

Most read

Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end