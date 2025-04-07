ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Two para-badminton players win gold medals

The para-badminton events at the Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia have kicked off.

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes Zahra Salmanli and Ali Maharramov have made their mark on the podium in the competitions held in Ujiče, Idman.biz reports.

Salmanli started by defeating her teammate Ilkin Bagirzada 2–0 (21–6, 21–12). She then went on to beat her Brazilian opponent 2–0 (21–8, 21–16), securing a spot in the final. In the decisive match, Zahra dominated her Beninese opponent, winning 2–0 (21–5, 21–5) to claim the gold medal.

Maharramov, on the other hand, triumphed in the first round against Benin with a 2–0 victory (21–7, 21–10). He then went on to defeat two Brazilian opponents, both with 2–0 scores (21–13, 21–17 and 21–18, 21–15), also securing a gold medal.

With these victories, Azerbaijan’s medal count in the competition has reached 13, including 3 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Idman.biz