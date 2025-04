The 7th World Para-Taekwondo President’s Cup was held in Taiyuan, China, with four representatives from Azerbaijan competing.

Azerbaijan's athletes claimed two medals in the K44 category, Idman.biz reports.

Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) reached the final but was unable to compete due to an injury, earning a silver medal. Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) secured a bronze medal.

Amin Shikhaliev (63 kg) and Orkhan Jafarov (80 kg) finished the tournament without medals.

Idman.biz