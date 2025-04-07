7 April 2025
EN

Polad Rzayev earns his first ranking points

Paralympism
News
7 April 2025 14:53
14
Azerbaijani athlete Polad Rzayev has earned his first ranking points at the FIS Para Alpine Skiing tournament held in Pila, Italy.

Rzayev finished second in his category during the decisive stage of the competition, securing valuable points for the Winter Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

As of April 1, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS) ranking table, the Paralympian has accumulated 725.55 ranking points.

Rzayev also participated in the FIS Para Alpine Skiing tournament in Auron, France, where he completed the decisive stage with a time of 00:51.57, finishing in 7th place.

