The President's Cup in parataekwondo will be held in Taiyuan, China, on April 25.

Azerbaijani national team will also compete in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Among Azerbaijani parataekwondo athletes, Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Amin Shikhaliyev (63 kg), Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg) and Orkhan Jafarov (80 kg) will compete in the K44 category.

The competition will provide points for the world ranking.

Idman.biz