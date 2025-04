The Azerbaijan national team has claimed another medal at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games held in Serbia.

According to a report from an Idman.biz correspondent who is covering the event, our para-badminton player, Ayan Aliyeva, has ascended to the highest podium, winning a gold medal.

With this victory, the total number of medals won by our team at the Gymnasiade has reached 26. Previously, the team had earned 8 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Idman.biz