Azerbaijani para-mountain skier Polad Rzayev will compete in an international tournament to be held in Yertsens, Austria.

The paralympic athlete, who will compete in the LW3 category, went to the competition with coach Mahammad Ismayilov, Idman.biz reports

The competition to be held today will provide rating points for the Milano Cortina-2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz