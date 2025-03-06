XTQ veteran: "I want to win Azerbaijan’s first winter sports gold medal"

"My first goal is to become a champion."

Idman.biz reports that Polad Rzayev, a veteran of the Special Forces (XTQ) and a participant in the Second Karabakh War, shared his ambitions in para-alpine skiing with the press service of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee (MPK).

Rzayev, who previously trained in swimming, kickboxing, and alpine skiing, explained how he entered competitive para-skiing: "I used to ski as a hobby and shared my videos. Then, the Paralympic Committee reached out with an offer. I thought, why not?! So I transitioned from amateur to professional skiing. Our training is now structured and continuous. My dream is to bring Azerbaijan its first-ever gold medal in winter sports."

Beyond his personal goals, Rzayev also hopes to inspire other athletes with disabilities: "My biggest ambition is to motivate physically challenged young people. I will work hard to achieve new milestones as a Paralympian."

Polad Rzayev has been awarded the "Azerbaijan Flag" and "For Bravery" orders, as well as medals for the liberation of Khojavand, Gubadli, and Jabrayil.

Idman.biz