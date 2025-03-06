6 March 2025
Veteran special forces officer pursues para-alpine skiing

6 March 2025 16:37
Polad Rzayev, a veteran of the Patriotic War and a former officer of the Special Forces, is now competing in para-alpine skiing.

Idman.biz reports that Rzayev has been recruited into the sport by the National Paralympic Committee and is undergoing daily training to develop his skills.

The athlete has already tested his abilities in the Heydar Aliyev Cup, an amateur skiing competition organized jointly by the Shahdag Tourism Center and the Winter Sports Federation. To further support his preparation and participation in international tournaments, a collaboration has been established between the National Paralympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

Rzayev is a decorated war hero, having been awarded the “Azerbaijan Flag” and “For Bravery” orders, as well as medals for the liberation of Khojavand, Gubadli, and Jabrayil.

Idman.biz

