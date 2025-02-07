Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes to compete in Open Turkish Championship

Azerbaijan’s para-taekwondo team will compete in the Open Turkish Championship, set to take place in Antalya on February 8, 2025.

Idman.biz reports that five of Azerbaijan’s athletes will take to the mat in the K-44 category: Amin Aliyev (58 kg), Amin Shikhaliyev (63 kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg), Orkhan Jafarov (80 kg), and Shahmar Guliyev (+80 kg).

Additionally, the national team will also be represented in the E2 category, where head coach Farid Taghizada and senior coach Yashar Safarov will compete. The event presents an important opportunity for the athletes to test their strength and skills on an international stage.

Idman.biz